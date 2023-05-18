Robert Clay Grant Acquires 200,000 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) President Robert Clay Grant bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $256,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 1,517,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,108.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
SelectQuote Trading Up 41.7 %
Shares of SLQT stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 8.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SLQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SelectQuote from $0.80 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SelectQuote
About SelectQuote
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
Read More
