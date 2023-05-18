Robert Clay Grant Acquires 200,000 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) President Robert Clay Grant bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $256,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 1,517,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,108.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SLQT stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 8.70.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SelectQuote from $0.80 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SelectQuote by 102.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,315,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SelectQuote by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

