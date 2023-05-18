Robert W. Baird Upgrades APi Group (NYSE:APG) to Outperform

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on APi Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.57.

APG stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.34. 717,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,610. APi Group has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 110.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,733,000 after acquiring an additional 169,647 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 447.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 50,338 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in APi Group by 489.8% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 593,739 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in APi Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 415,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

