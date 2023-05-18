Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Rockwell Automation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.93. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $12.06 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.50.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $274.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $309.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.11 and a 200-day moving average of $274.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,631 shares of company stock valued at $765,751 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

