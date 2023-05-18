Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. Rollins has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 106,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 126,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rollins by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,264,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,543,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Rollins by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 761,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after buying an additional 38,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at about $552,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.