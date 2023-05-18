Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.77-4.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.96. Ross Stores also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.07-1.14 EPS.

Ross Stores stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.38. 3,617,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,158. Ross Stores has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.53.

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $66,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 32,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,290.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

