Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target to C$14.00

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXGF traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.20. 330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. Cineplex has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates through the following segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location Based Entertainment. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

