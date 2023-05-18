Royal Bank of Canada Increases Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$3,100.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3,000.00 to C$3,100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSU. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,407.32 to C$2,450.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,950.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,850.00.

Shares of TSE:CSU traded up C$7.30 on Tuesday, hitting C$2,622.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,505. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$1,783.98 and a twelve month high of C$2,782.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2,540.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2,312.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$18.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$18.05 by C$0.44. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company had revenue of C$2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 81.7544947 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

