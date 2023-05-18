Rune Price Hits $1.29 on Top Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Rune token can currently be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00004710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a market capitalization of $25,302.97 and $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rune has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

About Rune

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official website is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.2603721 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

