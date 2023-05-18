Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) PT Raised to C$39.00 at TD Securities

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RUSMF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Russel Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RUSMF traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.15. 470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $27.58.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals, Inc engages in the distribution and processing of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

