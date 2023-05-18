Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $93.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.74. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,905,000 after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,257,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Capital Growth Management LP lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 210,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $723,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

