Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
RHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.40.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance
Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $93.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.74. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.59.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
