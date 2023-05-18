Ryvyl (RVYL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 22nd. Analysts expect Ryvyl to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Ryvyl had a negative return on equity of 136.97% and a negative net margin of 126.45%. The business had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter.

Ryvyl Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ RVYL opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Ryvyl has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 4.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryvyl

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ryvyl in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryvyl in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryvyl in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryvyl in the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Ryvyl in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Ryvyl Company Profile

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.

Featured Articles

