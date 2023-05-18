Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Director Brian A. Prinz Purchases 3,175 Shares

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) Director Brian A. Prinz purchased 3,175 shares of Sachem Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $10,096.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 375,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,875.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sachem Capital Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $3.13 on Thursday. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $136.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Sachem Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.61%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.05%.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 904,782 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 403.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 353,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 282,901 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sachem Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sachem Capital by 276.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 107,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sachem Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

