Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Buys Shares of 7,537 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,643,000 after acquiring an additional 31,422,045 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,583,000 after buying an additional 2,113,214 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after buying an additional 1,192,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,450,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,855,000 after buying an additional 600,749 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.99. 14,793,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,164,779. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.