Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJT stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.09. 18,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,624. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $123.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.05.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

