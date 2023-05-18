Saitama (SAITAMA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $41.19 Million

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Saitama has a market capitalization of $41.19 million and approximately $923,269.63 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Saitama has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Saitama token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00027249 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020300 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,378.75 or 1.00065534 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Saitama Token Profile

Saitama (SAITAMA) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.0009616 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $706,800.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

