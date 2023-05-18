Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Sally Beauty Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $11.53 on Thursday. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 3.3% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 63,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.



