San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of SJT opened at $8.18 on Thursday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $15.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 367.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

