Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Holdings Lifted by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,769,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,957 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned about 1.16% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $80,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.35. 79,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,415. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.40. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $49.17.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.