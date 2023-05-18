Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Cut by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,681 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,176,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,999,000 after purchasing an additional 973,833 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,950,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,542,000 after purchasing an additional 167,285 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,280,000 after purchasing an additional 64,743 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.20. The company had a trading volume of 43,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,544. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.91. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

