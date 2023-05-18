Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.30.
Science Applications International Stock Performance
Shares of SAIC opened at $99.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.88 and a 200-day moving average of $106.46. Science Applications International has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $117.94. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Insider Activity
In other Science Applications International news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Science Applications International news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,430 shares of company stock worth $3,589,623. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 58.0% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 162.0% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Science Applications International
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.
