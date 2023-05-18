Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC opened at $99.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.88 and a 200-day moving average of $106.46. Science Applications International has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $117.94. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Science Applications International news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Science Applications International news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,430 shares of company stock worth $3,589,623. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 58.0% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 162.0% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

See Also

