Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 135.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 813.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 61,533 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,372,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,703,000 after acquiring an additional 385,616 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $651,119,000 after acquiring an additional 123,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 16,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 3.6 %

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.27.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $110.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.46. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83. The company has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

