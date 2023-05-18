Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

In other news, Director Adam Dewitt acquired 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE RBA opened at $51.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.72 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.54.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $443.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.13%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

