Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 299 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

VBR opened at $154.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $178.51. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.