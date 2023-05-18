Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,174,000 after buying an additional 9,345,810 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,905 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,332,000 after purchasing an additional 935,205 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

