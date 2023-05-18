Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 433.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,090,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,336,000 after purchasing an additional 886,186 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,493.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 892,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,801,000 after purchasing an additional 836,063 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 366.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 254,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,604,000 after purchasing an additional 200,043 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,122.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 191,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 154,943 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $39.83 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.32.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

