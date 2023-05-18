Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.48 Million Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE WPM opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.32. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

