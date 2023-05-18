Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,709 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Ambev had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Ambev Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.