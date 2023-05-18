Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $799,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $648,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYT opened at $226.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $783.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.39.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

