Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NICE by 844.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NICE by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $187.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.83 and its 200 day moving average is $203.60. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $164.65 and a 1 year high of $235.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $568.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.45 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NICE shares. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.25.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

