Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 558 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $111.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.91. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $131.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.