Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 5,867 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 851,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,508,000 after purchasing an additional 362,376 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 366,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 256,393 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 732.7% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

EWC opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $38.60.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.