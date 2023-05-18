Scotia Capital Inc. Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 201,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,305,000 after buying an additional 92,257 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,453,000 after buying an additional 409,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,285,000 after buying an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, OTR Global cut Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.24.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $163.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.15 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.55.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

