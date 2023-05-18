Scotiabank Downgrades Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) to Sector Underperform

Scotiabank lowered shares of Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) from a sector outperform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LAC. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$40.50.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

LAC stock traded down C$0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$30.38. 301,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,793. The stock has a market cap of C$4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 1.58. Lithium Americas has a one year low of C$23.80 and a one year high of C$42.82. The company has a current ratio of 18.13, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.04.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas ( TSE:LAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.34) by C$0.08. Equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.6899096 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

