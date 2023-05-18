Scott N. Flanders Acquires 2,000 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) Director Scott N. Flanders purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $11,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,360.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $6.05 on Thursday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $11.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $83.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fathom by 16.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fathom in the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fathom by 8.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fathom by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fathom in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

