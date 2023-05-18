SEA (NYSE:SE) Issues Earnings Results

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49), RTT News reports. SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.
SEA Stock Performance
Shares of SE opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SEA has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $93.70.
Institutional Trading of SEA
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SEA by 31.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SEA by 51.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.
SEA Company Profile
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
