SEA (NYSE:SE) Issues Earnings Results

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49), RTT News reports. SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SE opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SEA has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $93.70.

Institutional Trading of SEA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SEA by 31.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SEA by 51.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEA Company Profile

A number of research firms recently commented on SE. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC upped their price target on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

