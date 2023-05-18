Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SRE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Sempra Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

SRE stock opened at $146.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.32 and a 200-day moving average of $155.28. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,393 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 567.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading

