Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Shares Down 7.8%

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc (LON:SSIT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 39.68 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 40.55 ($0.51). Approximately 225,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 297,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.55).

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 39.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 44.43.

About Seraphim Space Investment Trust

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc specializes in incubation, mid venture, late venture, later stage, PIPEs, and industry consolidation. It seeks to invest in space technology. The fund invests between $0.25 million to $25 million. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

