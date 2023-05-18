SFE Investment Counsel Reduces Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IBB stock opened at $129.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.21. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

