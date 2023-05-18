Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Raised to $65.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHAK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Shake Shack from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Shake Shack from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.57.

Shake Shack stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.06. The company had a trading volume of 328,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.72. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $71.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,614 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 44.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,580,000 after purchasing an additional 395,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Shake Shack by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Shake Shack by 634.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,029,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,771,000 after purchasing an additional 889,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 61.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 821,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,932,000 after purchasing an additional 313,623 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

