Shaun Marklew Sells 39,278 Shares of Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Stock

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) CTO Shaun Marklew sold 39,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $12,176.18. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shaun Marklew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Shaun Marklew sold 2,938 shares of Boxlight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $1,586.52.

Boxlight Stock Down 1.4 %

BOXL stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.31. 255,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,042. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Boxlight Co. has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41.

Institutional Trading of Boxlight

Boxlight ( NASDAQ:BOXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boxlight Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOXL. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the third quarter valued at $3,515,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 792.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 488,330 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the third quarter valued at $186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 56.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 119,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Boxlight from $2.50 to $1.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Boxlight from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corp. is a technology company, which engages in developing, selling, and providing interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. It also designs, manufactures, and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

