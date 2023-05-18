Shawn Marie Soderberg Sells 1,499 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,499 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $19,801.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 471,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shawn Marie Soderberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 9,348 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $173,311.92.

On Thursday, March 16th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 6,501 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $117,278.04.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

