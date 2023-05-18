Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.83.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $227.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.78. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $278.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.