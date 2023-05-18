Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

SHG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.46 to $32.31 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE:SHG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.01. 33,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,603. Shinhan Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.76.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 9.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 376.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 113.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 75.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 339.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 2.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

