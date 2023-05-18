Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GSK. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.60) price objective on GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.30) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($21.67) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.16) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.71).

GSK stock traded down GBX 18.60 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,423.80 ($17.84). 21,717,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,925,846. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.57). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,452.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,438.03. The stock has a market cap of £57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,323.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $13.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,137.61%.

In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($17.52) per share, for a total transaction of £29,379 ($36,801.95). In other news, insider Iain Mackay purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($18.70) per share, for a total transaction of £2,986 ($3,740.45). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($17.52) per share, for a total transaction of £29,379 ($36,801.95). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,309 shares of company stock worth $3,249,586. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

