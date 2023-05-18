Short Interest in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Drops By 7.1%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 686,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of AHT stock opened at $4.02 on Thursday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $138.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford Hospitality Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4,580.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 355.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

