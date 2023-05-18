Shravan Goli Sells 28,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) COO Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $336,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 999,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,007,201.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 11th, Shravan Goli sold 1,805 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $20,306.25.
- On Friday, April 28th, Shravan Goli sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $488,400.00.
- On Thursday, April 13th, Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $315,560.00.
- On Thursday, March 16th, Shravan Goli sold 110,999 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $1,303,128.26.
Coursera Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $11.61 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
