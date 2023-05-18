Shravan Goli Sells 28,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) COO Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $336,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 999,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,007,201.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 11th, Shravan Goli sold 1,805 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $20,306.25.

On Friday, April 28th, Shravan Goli sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $488,400.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $315,560.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Shravan Goli sold 110,999 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $1,303,128.26.

Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $11.61 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 33,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,095,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,143,000 after acquiring an additional 150,824 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $768,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after acquiring an additional 84,030 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 306,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 103,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

