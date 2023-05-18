Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SMMNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers to €70.80 ($76.96) in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers to €58.00 ($63.04) in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.

Siemens Healthineers Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SMMNY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.45. The stock had a trading volume of 34,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,235. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $31.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average is $27.14.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

