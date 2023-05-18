Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Down to $42.40

Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.40, but opened at $41.35. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 89,814 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -88.50 and a beta of 0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

About Sigma Lithium

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGML. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

