Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.91

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.91 and traded as low as C$4.61. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at C$4.63, with a volume of 201,269 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SVM shares. Pi Financial increased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.38. The stock has a market cap of C$825.52 million, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

