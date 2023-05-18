SingularityNET Market Capitalization Reaches $316.12 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 18th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $316.12 million and approximately $30.50 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00026213 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020387 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017981 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,294.69 or 1.00095923 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002380 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,215,071,357 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392976 with 1,215,071,357.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.26586624 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $32,553,857.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

